The MSI 2025 Bracket Stage is locked in

Two teams have already been knocked out of the 2025 Mid-Season Invitational for League of Legends. The Play-In Stage is in the books and this means that both Furia and GAM Esports will be catching early flights back home, all while G2 Esports and Bilibili Gaming survive to live another day in the Bracket Stage.

The international event that is happening in Vancouver, Canada and will run until July 12, now only has eight teams left alive and with that being the case, we know how these eight have been seeded into the double-elimination Bracket Stage bracket.

As it stands, the first round of match-ups, looks like the following:



Gen.G Esports vs. G2 Esports



Anyone's Legend vs. FlyQuest



KOI vs. Bilibili Gaming



CTBC Flying Oyster vs. T1



The rest of the bracket can be seen below, with it leading all the way to a grand finale next Sunday, when a winner is determined, with this team handed $500,000 in prize money and a direct slot to Worlds 2025.