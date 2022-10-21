The movie, Return to Silent Hill announced

HQ

Wednesday was really rich in Silent Hill news, and it's not over yet. It has also been announced that Christophe Gans, who directed the Silent Hill film released sixteen years ago, will return to the series with "Return to Silent Hill". A kind of reboot based on Silent Hill 2 and this time it will be more focused on psychological horror. Both Gans and producer Victor Hadida promise that Return will also follow in the footsteps of the games far more than the previous films and respect the source material.

The hope is to release Return to Silent Hill as early as next year and now we're obviously keeping our fingers crossed that it will be really good.

Are you excited for a new Silent Hill movie?

Thanks IGN.