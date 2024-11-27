The Mountain just deadlifted a mountain of SSDs

HQ

As part of the SC24 computing conference, the Mountain from Game of Thrones, who is really known as Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and was dubbed the world's strongest man in 2019, was brought out in front of cameras to complete an incredible and strange deadlift task.

The strongman was required to lift 996 lbs of SSDs, with these being the Phison Pascari D205V 128TB model that Tom's Hardware states delivers a read speed of up 14,600 MB/s and a write speed of 3,200 MB/s, making them the fastest 120TB-class SSD in the industry when they launch in the second quarter of 2025 for what is thought to be a very expensive price tag.

The event was hosted at tech company VDURA's booth and was described as a "deadlift of data". While it isn't close to the all-time deadlift record, which is thought to be around 1,280 lbs, it's still a remarkable feat and no doubt one of the most expensive deadlifts in history.

Check out the video of the Mountain lifting the mountain of data below.

