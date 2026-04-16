The most whimsical epic adventure is back: Kitaria Fables 2 has been announced for PC and consoles.

If you're a fan of cosy, colourful RPGs, you'll no doubt be familiar with Kitaria Fables. Secret Level Studios' 2021 title sold a total of 400,000 copies, although it suffered from some camera and control issues that could be fixed. Fortunately, both the development studios and their publisher, PQube, have done their homework and knew exactly what to focus on in the announcement.

Kitaria Fables 2 was unveiled with a trailer at the Galaxies Spring Showcase, and will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Although the story is set after the events of the first game, this title will feature two new heroes, Alice and Dusty, whom you can play as in both single-player and local co-op modes.

Check out the trailer for Kitaria Fables 2 and be sure to add it to your wishlist for when the release date is announced.