The most useless Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Unite

For the most part, Pokémon Unite has been a MOBA that sees some of the strongest and most capable of pocket monsters battling it out, with the likes of Blaziken, Mewtwo, Inteleon, Zacian, Tyranitar, Buzzwole, Duraldon, Aegislash, Dragonite, and so forth all facing each other in combat. But 2024 will soon be seeing a change of pace as arguably the most useless of all Pokémon is slated to arrive.

It has been revealed that Magikarp will be coming to Pokémon Unite and that we can expect further information about the creature's inclusion into the game very soon. There is no word on the exact date when Magikarp will join the title, or likewise the abilities it will bring, but if Splash is not included, we will be sorely disappointed.

Will you be playing as Magikarp in Pokémon Unite?