The most romantic Tera raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet begins

HQ

We continue to celebrate Valentine's Day in the world of video games, and as we warned you a few weeks ago, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company has also planned for Valentine's Day to have a very special representation in Paldea.

This is the Tandemaus Tera Raid event. Tandemaus is a Normal-Type Pokémon that was introduced in the current ninth generation and looks like a pair of mice. On the surface, it's not the most powerful Pokémon, and it probably won't appear on any competitive team, but its essence is inherently romantic. Tandemaus evolves into Maushold, also a Normal-Type Pokémon, but its appearance is that of a family of three or four mice. This means that the evolution is, in essence, the fruit of love.

And all day today, 14 February until 23:59 CET, A bunch of Tandemaus Tera-Raid Battles are taking place in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, with bonus items each time you complete one of them. In addition, the five-star Tera Raids have the special feature that Tandemaus' special Tera-type will be Fairy, which may have some special applications for your teams.