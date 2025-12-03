The most requested thing for the upcoming DCU Batman is whether he should have a blue or gray suit

HQ

In addition to Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman films, another incarnation of the character is about to appear in Peter Safran and James Gunn's still-new DCU. But who will play the role remains a mystery, and there is also much debate about what this Batman should be like.

For example, should he be a muscular hulk like in Ben Affleck's version, have a classic Batmobile or a Lego-like construction like in Nolan's films, and should the suit have short or long ears? A Threads user turned directly to Gunn - who surprisingly often answers fans' questions - and speculated that the most common concern is whether Batman should have white eyes or not.

Gunn responded to this, writing that this was only the third most common thing people ask about. The most important thing among fans is whether the suit should be blue or gray, followed by the discussion about the yellow oval around the bat symbol on the chest, and then the white eyes.

But he seems to think that none of this is that important in the grand scheme of things, which he's probably right about. Few people would pass up a good Batman story just because some minor details on the suit don't look the way they hoped - regardless of how heated these discussion can be amongst the fans.