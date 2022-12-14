The most recent Final Fantasy game contains a painting with a Getty Images watermark

HQ

In video games, and perhaps especially in huge RPG titles, there are a lot of assets to make. From flower beds, door frames and furniture, everything has to be modeled in 3D which often necessitates that the artists cut some corners here and there. And sometimes this leads to unexpected results.

As first reported on by Kotaku, at least one of the assets in Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion could have benefited from some extra work before being included in the game.

The asset in question is a painting that you can discover hanging on the wall of an opulent mansion in the eight chapter of the game. It's actually a real painting by the British artist John Crowther from 1881 providing a view of Ludgate Circus in London. Yet, the in-game painting includes a little extra in the form of a watermark from Getty Images.

Now, Getty Images is a company providing stock photography, and since the low resolution painting still contains the watermark, it's quite possible that one of the Square Enix employees just downloaded it from the internet and didn't bother to remove it or pay for a license.

This is just speculation though, as Square Enix hasn't responded to Kotaku's request for comments.