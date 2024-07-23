The most popular sport in the US now has its own video game

HQ

There are a lot of games where you hit a ball with some sort of handheld racket or bat. My preferred is badminton, if you want a needless detail about me used to plug space in this article. Yes, yes, I know you don't hit a ball in badminton, we all have our flaws.

The current racket sport taking over the US is pickleball. Pickleball is a bit like tennis except the rackets are paddles and are smaller, and the ball is hollow, allowing you to really get some distance on your smacks. You play in a court and have to stop your opponent from hitting the ball back onto your side of the court.

It is currently taking over as an easy to pick up but hard to master hobby in the US, and now it even has its own videogame. PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 was spotted over at PCGamer, and while it hasn't necessarily picked up a lot of traction, garnering just seven user reviews at the time of writing, perhaps it will catch fire like the sport it emulates.

This is an ad: