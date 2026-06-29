HQ

Grok is a popular AI program, and it's most used feature, "NSFW activities" account for well over half of Grok's traffic, as reported by Engadget.

This "well over half" includes using Grok to generate actual p*rn, as well as "adult role-play chats" and "huge volumes of requests for erotica". In addition, an internal analysis found that a "significant proportion of requests" to its coding model were for "p*rn or n*de images".

We are not surprised. Water s wet, and summer is hot.