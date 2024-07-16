The Most Popular Crypto Games Of The Year So Far

Crypto games don't only offer fun gameplay, but also the opportunity to earn valuable crypto prizes. Play-to-earn (P2E) crypto games aren't just a passing trend. Over the past couple of years, crypto game developers have improved on graphics, storylines, and playability, creating games that rival standard Xbox and PlayStation games.

Plus, many of the crypto coins that power the most popular crypto games are becoming valuable coins in their own right. As Goran Radanovic points out in this article on upcoming Coinbase listings, securing these tokens early can lead to big gains in the future. So, not only are crypto games fun, but they can also be highly lucrative!

But, with crypto casino games being released at an exponential rate (the crypto gaming market is expected to reach a value of $614.91 billion by 2030), an important question to ask is: what is the best cryptocurrency game out there? Here's a list of the games most people have been playing in 2024 so far:

1. Mega Dice

If you're looking for a straight-up crypto casino, then look no further than Mega Dice. This casino allows you to buy the site's native token, DICE, using another cryptocurrency such as ETH, SOL, or BNB. Once you've got some DICE, you can wager it on games of craps, baccarat, keno, or plinko. There are over 4,500 games to choose from on this site, in addition to sportsbook options if you wish to bet on football, basketball, or soccer using crypto.

2. Shiba Shootout

This wild-west-inspired meme coin game only launched in April of this year but already it has captured the imagination of avid fans of P2E games. Players explore the town of Shiba Gulch and engage in shootouts with a colorful cast of characters such as Shiba Sharpshooter and Marshall Shiba. As you play, you earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens. All token holders become decision-makers in the direction of the game and get to participate in the Lucky Lasso Lotteries.

3. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is one of the original crypto games to burst on the scene in the late 2010s. Since its 2018 release, Axie Infinity has remained a prominent P2E crypto gaming option thanks to its addictive gameplay - with 334,800 active monthly players! In the game, you invest in a creature - better known as an 'Axie' - which you then use to explore and battle in the Axie Infinity world. Each Axie is an NFT with the governance token AXS. AXS performed particularly well during 2021, which resulted in many early adopters earning a significant profit.

4. PlayDoge

PlayDoge is popular amongst those who were fans of Tamagotchis in the 1990s. In this game, you take care of a 2D pet dog. You can earn $PLAY rewards simply by looking after your pet. Failure to dedicate enough time to playing with your digital dog could result in it leaving! You can also earn through playing mini-games within the PlayDoge platform. The game is currently in presale, meaning you can still invest in its initial tokens.