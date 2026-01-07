The most-played games on PlayStation and Xbox in 2025 were the exact same as 2024

HQ

If you need any proof that there's a risk making new live-service games these days designed to snatch players from established titans, then the latest information from analyst Mat Piscatella should prove the point.

Piscatella has taken to Bluesky to share a bunch of information about player habits in the United States on both PlayStation and Xbox in 2025. The key thing to note is that there's not much that has changed whatsoever in the last calendar year and in 2024.

For PlayStation, the most-played games in 2025 were a direct replication (in order too) of the 2024 list, with Fortnite at the top and followed by Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto V, Roblox, and then Minecraft.

Over on Xbox, there are slight changes in the order, but the games are the same... For 2025, Fortnite leads this chart, followed by Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, and Roblox. As for how this differed in 2024, Call of Duty was the top game of that year, and likewise Minecraft out performed Grand Theft Auto V.

As Piscatella so directly puts it, "things are a bit... established... at the top."

Did you help any of these games retain their rankings on the most-played lists?