The most mispronounced words of 2024 have been revealed

HQ

Tomato or tomato? Potato or potato? We all say things slightly differently, but there are correct ways to pronounce certain words, and the website Babbel (via Sky News) has collected the most-mispronounced words of 2024.

First off, we have espresso. The word has been used among coffee drinkers for ages now, but thanks to one Sabrina Carpenter, its use has accelerated. If you're wondering, the correct way to pronounce the word is: es-PRESS-oh.

Next we have the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics Phryge, which is pronounced FREE-je. Then we have the brand Shein, pronounced SHE-in, Speculoos-3b, which is an Earth-sized planet orbiting a Red Dwarf, and is pronounced SPEK-yuh-lohss three bee.

Elsewhere, you can find celebrity names, smokeless tobacco and more. It just goes to show that even when we think we've mastered the art of speaking, there's always something we're getting wrong.

This is an ad: