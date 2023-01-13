The most important releases for Xbox Series in 2023

HQ

There are a lot of question marks when it comes to Xbox in 2023, although we do expect a few answers later this month. The platform has a ton of really big games coming but for the most part, we still don't know when exactly they will arrive. Still, for those of you wondering what games you should be keeping an eye out for, here are the current most important releases for Xbox Series consoles this year.

Hogwarts Legacy - February 10

Unsurprisingly, the return to Hogwarts comes first. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest titles across all platforms. Avalanche's promising magical RPG that lets us finally experience life as a student at the greatest witchcraft and wizardry school in the world is filled with so much potential that we're just itching for a chance to start the adventure and to be sorted into one of the four ancient houses.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - March 3

Team Ninja has produced plenty of exciting and memorable action-RPGs over its history and this year it will be expanding this very offering with the dark fantasy title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Set during the Han Dynasty Era of China, this game sees a nameless and militia-less soldier fighting for survival in a land of monsters and men.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - March 17

When Fallen Order arrived a few years ago, it breathed life back into a beloved series that was faltering uncontrollably at the box office. This year, the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to continue the exciting adventure that is Cal Kestis' life, as the young Jedi navigates a world where the Empire's grip is tightening and the galaxy is plunging further into darkness.

Resident Evil 4 Remake - March 24

The spring is absolutely loaded, and picking up after the two other March blockbusters is the return of Resident Evil 4. Capcom is giving the iconic survival horror game a serious upgrade, bettering its visuals and performance, and bringing it in line with modern game standards, all while preserving the fantastic story at its core.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - May 16

Rocksteady is trying its hands at a new kind of third-person action-adventure game, one where the protagonists are well-regarded baddies, but are the good guys on this occasion. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will ask players to suit up as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they are tasked with taking down's Earth's greatest protectors following their corruption by an invading alien force.

Minecraft Legends - Spring 2023

Mojang's blocky franchise is truly iconic. The creative game has become a household name and even grown so big that spin-offs have been born. 2023 will see the latest of this effort explored, when Minecraft Legends arrives and asks players to unite the Overworld and to fight back against the Piglin armies and the Nether corruption that is seeping in from the Netherworld, all in a new action-strategy style.

Street Fighter 6 - June 2

The fighting scene is being injected with a dosage of fresh blood this summer, when the long-awaited next instalment into the Street Fighter universe arrives. Bringing back a collection of beloved characters and seeing them compete in an array of one-vs-one match-ups, this game is looking to contend for the year's top fighting title.

Diablo IV - June 6

Blizzard has been teasing and sharing all manner of details and information about this fourth instalment into its long-running franchise, giving us running updates about its progressing development. Fortunately, it won't be too long until we get to see how it all shapes up in practice, as Diablo IV will be debuting at the start of June, and will be serving up a new demonic story set in Sanctuary, packed with fresh loot to hunt, bosses to take down, and more.

Forza Motorsport - First Half of 2023

If you've been searching for a new racing title to fill your time with, Forza Motorsport is no doubt on your list of anticipated games. Coming from Turn 10 Studios, this racer will leave behind the striking open worlds of Forza Horizon in favour of the hard asphalt of track and street racing scenes, for a simulation experience where even the most minor of detail is of the utmost importance.

Starfield - First Half of 2023

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the year, period. Starfield will be Bethesda's first foray into a brand new universe in 25 years, and is expected to be incredibly impressive, if all of its promised potential delivers that is. From 1000s of planets to explore, to deeply customisable spaceships, hordes of NPCs to chat with, and all designed to bolster the rich and spanning narrative - needless to say this is going to be a very big one.

Redfall - First Half of 2023

Arkane Studios is trying its hand at a cooperative multiplayer FPS. Redfall takes players to a sleepy Massachusetts town, which has been overrun by deadly vampires and is now locked away from sunlight. Using one of a collection of slayers, this game asks players to get creative all in the effort of using the tools and items at your disposal to chew through the soulless horde and to save the town from a grim fate.

Lies of P - 2023

We're all more than familiar with the tale of Pinocchio at this point, or at least you think you are. Neowiz is looking to throw the fairy tale on its head by setting it in a dark Belle Époque world and using an action-RPG style of gameplay. The actual storyline? Simple. You just need to find Mr. Geppetto, however, doing so will mean surviving all kinds of nasty horrors and dangers that want nothing more than to end your story before it begins.

While the second half of the year is looking admittedly flat for Xbox so far, there's still plenty of time for more announcements, so stay posted for more news and information.

