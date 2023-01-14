The most important releases for PlayStation 5 in 2023

HQ

Now that we're a couple of weeks into the New Year, it's time to look ahead and to see what the future holds for the gaming space. We've previously seen what Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series has in store, which just leaves PlayStation 5. So, with that being the case, let's take a look and see what PS5 owners should be getting excited for throughout 2023.

Forspoken - January 24

The year is kicking off by taking PlayStation 5 owners to the fantastical realm of Athia. This Luminous Productions developed game revolves around the spell-casting protagonist Frey, as she looks to find a way to return back to her home in New York City, all while helping the residents of this new mystical land with the ever-growing corruption that threatens their existence.

Hogwarts Legacy - February 10

While many of us were looking forward to wrapping up 2022 with an extended stay at Hogwarts, Avalanche Software decided they needed a little extra time before opening the doors to the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry. Hence why the massively anticipated Hogwarts Legacy will now be coming in February instead. Regardless of this decision, the fantasy action-RPG will be looking to capitalise on the magic of the series and to bring an open-world that will fulfil the dreams and live up the expectations of this dedicated fanbase.

PS VR2 & Horizon Call of the Mountain - February 22

Existing as a bit of a double-whammy, Sony will be bringing not just the improved PS VR2 system this month but also a collection of brand-new games to mark its launch window. The most eye-catching of the bunch is Horizon Call of the Mountain, a virtual reality take on Guerrilla Games' impressive sci-fi post-apocalyptic world, and one that is looking to provide a narrative where the iconic Aloy is not actually at the centre.

You can find the specifications of the PS VR2 here, and its full list of launch window games here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - March 17

The exciting story of Cal Kestis will be continuing later this year when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives. Picking up years after the events of Fallen Order, this sequel will serve up a grittier and more hardened Cal who is still evading the Empire while attempting to fight for and protect those who need help in this desperate era among the stars.

Resident Evil 4 Remake - March 24

While you are no doubt familiar with this brilliant horror game, Capcom's efforts in overhauling its older and beloved games means that we can't help but be truly excited for the return of Resident Evil 4. Seeing the original story enhanced and improved using modern technology to dish out truly impressive visuals, this will be the premier way to experience one of Leon S. Kennedy's greatest adventures.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - May 26

Coming from the same team who delivered the amazing Arkham series, Rocksteady, this new take on a superhero game puts players in the shoes of the villains - who in this case just so happen to be the heroes. Yes, everything is a bit upside-down, but when the Justice League are overpowered and are turned against the people they are meant to protect, who else do we have to rely on except a bunch of highly unreliable maniacs motivated by lethal explosives implanted in their heads.

Final Fantasy XVI - June 22

2023 is one of the biggest Final Fantasy years in a long, long time, because we have not one but two massive projects set in the series planned to arrive over the course of the year. The first on the cards will be Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline instalment in the long-running franchise, with this being a single player standalone RPG, unlike some of its more recent predecessors. Revolving around protagonist Clive Rosfield, this game is said to deliver a gripping tale of revenge, power struggles, and tragedy.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Autumn 2023

We've been wondering about what Peter Parker and Miles Morales have been up to ever since the conclusion of their most recent games, but that question will soon be answered when the sequel arrives later this year. Insomniac Games has been careful not to share many details about the plot so far, but we do know at the very least that Venom will be making an appearance and will likely be causing the Spider-duo all kinds of problems.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth - Winter

Cloud and the gang will soon be back and picking up their adventure, which most recently saw the team leaving Midgar behind for answers elsewhere in the world. Continuing the massive narrative that makes up Final Fantasy VII, this impressive take on a remake will be coming to PlayStation 5 sometime this winter - although the precise date has not yet been locked in, meaning there's every chance that Rebirth doesn't arrive until early 2024.

Alan Wake 2 - 2023

It's been far too long, but Remedy Entertainment's arguably most famous character will be making a comeback very soon. This survival horror sequel is set to offer an atmospheric and layered, twisted psychological tale, akin to what we got back in 2010 when the original debuted. We currently don't know when exactly Alan Wake 2 will launch, but Remedy has promised that it will be sometime in 2023.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - 2023

2022 was another huge FromSoftware year as Elden Ring arrived and took the world by storm, but in 2023 the famed Japanese developer will be turning its attention back towards an older and existing franchise: Armored Core. This instalment will be the sixth entry into the series, and as of right now, all that has been mentioned is that this game will put players into their own mech and then ask them to take on a variety of 3D fast-paced missions using a collection of dynamic movements and attacks that will likely attract and entertain all manners of Soulslike fans.

Pragmata - 2023

You may have forgotten all about this Capcom game at this point, and that's because ever since it was announced back in 2020, the developer hasn't exactly made much of a fuss about it. But still, 2023 is set to be the year that the strange sci-fi title Pragmata arrives, bringing with it a lunar adventure with a profound story and striking visuals.

These are just some of the games that are coming to the PlayStation 5 over the course of the year. If you're interested in seeing what Xbox Series and Nintendo has to offer, you can find more on these platforms here and here, respectively.