The most important releases for Nintendo Switch in 2023

The new year has already begun, and companies are finalising their respective calendars for the most important releases they will have to face in 2023. In Nintendo's case, all eyes are already on May with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but there's more before and after the return of Link's open-world adventures.

Nintendo's website has published a post where it reviews the company's roadmap with the most prominent titles coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. In addition to its first-party, the big N also highlights the arrival of some titles from other studios such as Atlus or Square Enix, and orders them chronologically so you know when each are coming.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - January 19

The direct ports of the previous instalments of the Persona series from Atlus will be part of the Nintendo Switch catalogue starting next week. Two very different stories in which a group of chosen ones will have to face otherworldly threats using the abilities of the entities known as Persona. And there may be a Persona 3 remake on the way, if recent rumours are to be believed.

Fire Emblem Engage - January 20

Nintendo's first big date with gamers will be later this month with the release of Intelligent Systems's new instalment in its tactical JRPG saga. Fire Emblem Engage will lead players to fight against the threat looming over the continent of Elyos with the help of new allies and characters from previous instalments, contained in emblems.

Octopath Traveler II - February 24

The sequel to Square Enix's HD-2D JRPG will be one of February's big releases. Set years after the first Octopath Traveler, it will once again tell the story of eight varied characters, whose stories and adventures will intertwine in the land of Solistia.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - February 24

Were you left wanting more Kirby after the credits of The Forgotten Land? Well, don't worry because HAL Laboratory has prepared a very special return for the endearing little pink ball. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of the title released on Wii back in 2011 with better graphics and minigames to enjoy with up to four players with Kirby's copying skills.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - March 17

Discover a new side of the Witch of Umbra in this enchanting adventure inspired by a storybook that was already mentioned in Bayonetta 3. As a young witch-in-training, work alongside your demon ally Cheshire to battle fairies, solve puzzles and travel through a forbidden forest.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - May 12

The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild will undoubtedly be the release of the year on Nintendo Switch. At the moment we know hardly any details about this new Link adventure, except that it will take place after the events of the previous instalment and that we will see a fragmented Hyrule with greater emphasis on verticality to be able to explore those sections of land that have risen to the skies. Link's new abilities and a much darker tone fill us with uncertainty and make us wish for May to arrive so we can get our hands on it.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Spring 2023

Kazutaka Kodaka, creator of the Danganronpa series, presents his new title published by Spike Chunsoft. In this adventure play as Yuma, a rookie detective with amnesia who will have to solve crimes across a huge map of Tokyo with the help of a Shinigami. At the moment there is no confirmed date, but the spring release window is still valid.

Minecraft Legends - 2023

The spin-off of the world's best-known sandbox will also be released this year on Nintendo's hybrid, and in it we will have to fight to free the land of cubes from the threat of monsters by leading a group of heroes combining the genres of action and strategy. And if that's not enough for you, wait until you hear the musical themes that Tina Guo has recorded for the game.

Pikmin 4 - 2023

After years of very little news, Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced in the last Nintendo Direct that the fourth instalment of Pikmin would see the light of day in 2023. At the moment we don't know the exact date, but you can expect the return of the lovable and colourful characters in the second half of the year.

And for the moment these are the highlights that Nintendo has in store for us throughout 2023, although there are still many gaps to fill in the second half of the year, we are still hopeful that there will be major surprises for the final months of the year. Perhaps the expected release of Metroid, a new Pokémon, or a surprise Mario announcement? Time will tell.