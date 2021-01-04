The Most Exciting Movies of 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Now that we are a few days into 2021, we can start looking forward to potentially seeing some form of return of the cinematic world we were living in before the pandemic hit. 2020 had lots of great movies scheduled, with only a few seeing the light of day, but in 2021 we are more hopeful, meaning it's finally time to look to Hollywood once again for our dose of high quality entertainment.

No Time To Die - April 2

The next and final iteration into Daniel Craig's 007 journey should be on its way very soon, and while we don't know what the future holds for the iconic spy working in Her Majesty's secret service, we do know this flick will be jam-packed with enthralling action. No Time To Die picks up after the events of Spectre, seeing James Bond stepping away from the limelight of international spycraft, instead finally cashing in his cheque in hopes for a simpler life. The problem is, no one truly gets out of this business, and Bond will quickly find himself pulled back into the chaos.

You're watching Advertisements

Black Widow - May 7

Can you believe it's been over 18 months since we last saw a Marvel Cinematic Universe production on the big screen. Crazy, right? Well, all being well that drought will be coming to an end very soon as Black Widow should be due for a global release, or at the very least a Disney+ premiere, we can start looking forward to the next age of Marvel movies finally. Black Widow is the first and likely only standalone Widow movie coming to the MCU and it looks to Natasha Romanoff's past, back before the era of the Avengers, in the time period when the U.S.S.R. breaks up and Widow herself becomes a free operative, hunted by her own government.

Fast and Furious 9 - May 28

What started off as a petrol-heads dream, the Fast and Furious franchise has grown to become a titan of modern film. The coming instalment into the series, Fast and Furious 9 looks to deliver more of the iconic outrageous action built around the Toretto family, which seems to be growing movie by movie. Bringing back a bunch of beloved fan-favourite characters, Fast and Furious 9 will see Dom and the gang face-off against a series of skilled assassins (yep, that's really the generalised plot), a gang of hitmen led by none other than Dom's forsaken brother. To think we all thought the Toretto family couldn't have a more turbulent life.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - June 25

The first outing of Tom Hardy's Venom was a massive success in a box office sense, however critics saw the film in a slightly different perspective. 2021 sees the continuation of the series in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel bringing back the savage symbiote alongside what seems to be a Woody Harrelson portrayal of the equally vicious Carnage. Set for a June release date, assuming we're past the point of delays, this next Venom movie is looking to bring back the signature action, chaos and witty humour that the first movie was built around.

You're watching Advertisements

Uncharted - July 16

In general, when videogames are adapted to movies, they always feel lacking to some degree. It's almost like a 10+ hour story can't easily be adapted to suit a two-hour movie's length, but that isn't stopping Ruben Fleischer from producing the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Set as a prequel to the games, Uncharted will depict a younger Nathan Drake, as he begins his epic tale of exploration, befriending none other than best friend Sully along the way.

The Suicide Squad - August 6

Remember a while back when James Gunn was booted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for past discrepancies, only to make the transition to the DC Extended Universe instead. Well, The Suicide Squad was the wild cinematic child that came from the chaos, and by the looks of what we've already seen from the upcoming movie, its an attempt to right the ship that was 2016's Suicide Squad. Bolstered by a stacked cast and about as many random characters as you could muster, The Suicide Squad will feature the signature James Gunn humour, alongside enough action to fill any superhero movie fan's belly for the coming years.

You're watching Advertisements

Spider-Man 3 - December 17

Marvel is producing a pretty crazy list of projects for us all over 2021, and for this calendar year it all culminates with the very highly anticipated Spider-Man 3. This third instalment into Tom Holland's web slinging hero's story is looking to be a big one, as rumours and various sightings seem to suggest that this one will bring the Spider-Verse to live-action screens. With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning, alongside a list of other recognisable supporting cast members, this movie is looking to be a fine way to conclude 2021.

The Matrix 4 - December 22

Who would've thought that after 18 years, The Matrix would be getting a fourth movie. That's right, Keanu Reeves and the cast are returning for another bash in the wild, digital world of The Matrix, but as for what we can expect to find in this upcoming film that remains unknown right now. With The Matrix 4 set for a late December release, this could be the perfect way to round out another year, assuming we're met with no further delays.

Dune - 2021 (TBA)

After seeing what Denis Villeneuve accomplished bringing the Bladerunner sequel to life, hearing that he has taken on the mantle of producing a modern day version of Dune brought a great deal of excitement to fans across the world. This adaptation of Frank Hebert's book features one of the most stacked casts you could probably imagine, and by the look of the many trailers, a special effects budget big enough to sink a battleship. Needless to say, when this one finally hits the big screen, it's going to be epic.

2021 is bringing us so many great movies to look out for, and while a lot of these are hopeful prospects in this turbulent time, should even half of these fantastic films make it to local theatres or home viewing, well then we'll be in for a one hell of a good time.