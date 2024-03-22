The most endearing teenage wizard in gaming returns with Simon the Sorcerer Origins

In 1993 Simon the Sorcerer was published, a point and click adventure by Adventure Soft in which we followed the path of the adolescent Simon when he was transported to a fantasy world populated by references from literature and with a great sense of humour clearly inspired by the works that Lucasfilm was producing in those years, such as The Secret of Monkey Island or Day of the Tentacle.

Despite not being as well known, Simon the Sorcerer managed to release up to four sequels to his adventure, the last one in 2009. Since then the series has been silent... or so we thought.

During Future Games Show Spring Showcase, which is currently underway, Italian studios Smallthing and Leonardo Interactive have announced Simon the Sorcerer Origins, a new original adventure with plenty of nostalgic flavour and a modern-day re-imagining of the character. The title will be a prequel to the first game, and will put us back in the trousers of a younger Simon as he travels back to the fantasy world to experience wacky situations, although this time both the settings and character modelling will be hand-painted and animated with over 15,000 images.

And if Simon's return wasn't enough, Rick Ashley (yes, the singer) will lend his song Together Forever to the soundtrack. You can watch the first trailer for Simon the Sorcerer Origins below, featuring Chris Barrie, the original voice of the main character, and music from the soundtrack composed by Mason Fisher.