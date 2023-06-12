The most difficult boss in Diablo IV has already been defeated

HQ

Diablo IV hasn't even been out for a week yet; it was on the 6th of June that Blizzard's highly anticipated sequel launched to rave reviews, but already one player has beaten the game's most difficult boss, Lilith. Something he also managed to do in the hardcore mode, which of course makes it even more impressive.

It's a guy on Twitch simply called Ben_ who managed the feat, he did it with his Barbarian and used, among other things, the attack "Spinnywinny" to fight down Lilith. The Echo of Lilith is not a mandatory boss, fortunately, so you don't have to defeat her to complete the main campaign, but she can be reached after completing it if you wish. In that form, Lilith is also considerably stronger than the version you encounter earlier in the game and as if that wasn't enough, "permadeath" is also activated in the hardcore mode, which means that if you die in the boss fight, your character is gone forever. That factor makes it all the more impressive.

Have you finished Diablo IV yet?