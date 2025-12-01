The most controversial goal in Turkish football: Would you have allowed it?

HQ

A Turkish football match between Gaziantep and Eyüpspor in Super Lig, first division in Turkey, has made the rounds and created a debate due to a controversial goal, scored in the 96th minute... a shot when the goalkeeper was distracted trying to stop a fight between other players.

The goal (which was allowed, although it didn't change the result match: from 2-0 to 2-1 in the last play of the match) happened because Eyüpspor's goalkeeper, the Brazilian Marcos Felipe, previously at Fluminense, left his spot as he tried to mediate in a discussion between two players. Then, Boateng, from Gaziantep, seized the opportunity and shot into an open goal, without Felipe realising.

Eyüpspor players tried to convince the referee that the goal should not count, but the reality is that the referee did not stop the match, despite the fierceness of the fight between the players. Felipe, out of good will, tried to stop the fight and bring some peace... and ended up conceding a goal instead.

This may be a simple coincidence that the two players were fighting... or maybe it was one of the most astute, but dishonest, tactics ever seen in football. Do you think the referee should have stopped the match earlier?