The most beautiful PlayStation to date? We take a look at the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim

There has been a lot of talk about the 30th Anniversary collection coming from PlayStation, which many have hailed as one of the most striking sets of hardware the Japanese company has ever produced. With the limited-edition range now available, we've got our hands on one of the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim models, to make it the focus of the latest Quick Look episode.

This model comes in the signature PlayStation gray with the colourful original logos emboldened into the device. It also features a few other nods to PlayStation's storied history, something you can see for yourself by checking out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus also shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.