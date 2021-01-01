The most anticipated games of 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It's finally here, 2021, or as we like to call it, an escape from the nightmare that was 2020. Granted, from a videogame perspective 2020 wasn't all that bad, but what's coming this year will get you pumped and more excited than ever. To get you up to date with what to expect, we've pulled together a sprawling list covering the most anticipated releases of 2021, and while a lot don't currently have official launch dates, we've given you a ballpark window of when you can hopefully expect these titles to land. Without further ado, let's start at the top, January.

Hitman 3 - January 20 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Stadia)

Starting out the year, is none other than the epic conclusion to IO Interactive's World of Assassination trilogy in Hitman 3. Set to feature deeper, more diverse worlds than ever before and using the power of next-generation consoles to succeed in this, Hitman 3 will round out a series of great stealth titles with one final set of challenging and enthralling contracts.

The Medium - January 28 (PC, Xbox Series)

After being in the works for almost a decade The Medium is just about ready to release and looks to be that true next-gen horror experience that we're all craving for. In it players must navigate through two realities simultaneously and escape encounters with the sinister beings within them. It comes from the guys at Bloober Team that have proven time and time again that they are capable of producing some of the best horror games out there.

Outriders - February 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

People Can Fly are back and this time they're bringing an exciting cooperative RPG shooter to the table, in the futuristic Outriders. Set on the hostile world of Enoch, you will have to create your own Outrider from a predetermined selection set of classes, each of which feature a varying array of abilities. Built as a dynamic co-op experience that means friends can drop in and out at any time, this title is marketed as a complete experience upon purchase, meaning no more having to wait for DLC before things get interesting.

Outriders

Little Nightmares II - February 11 (PC, PS4, Xbox One - Later in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series)

When Little Nightmares originally launched back in 2017, its puzzle-platformer horror experience became an instant hit with critics and fans around the world. This year the sequel, Little Nightmares II is releasing worldwide and is bringing back the signature style gameplay with a twist of putting you in the shoes of a new character, a trapped young boy called Mono. With dark secrets to uncover and plenty of puzzles to solve, this one is one to watch out for, especially if you are a fan of the creepy horror experience.

Bravely Default II - February 26 (Switch)

The next instalment in the Bravely series from developer Claytechworks, the studio behind Octopath Traveller will see players explore the continent of Excillant with the help of a brand-new set of Heroes of Light. Bravely Default II will feature a new world and a new story, as well as bringing back the series' iconic turn-based RPG combat system that adds a degree of risk and reward to each and every decision you make.

Monster Hunter Rise - March 26 (Switch)

After Switch owners were left in the dark with Monster Hunter World, Capcom made the surprise reveal that a new entry, Monster Hunter Rise would be coming to Switch. This upcoming entry adds a new tool into the Hunter's arsenal as they can now use a wire bug to zip through the air and traverse larger gaps. A new canine companion known as the Palamute has been introduced too of which you can ride on its back during the action.

Monster Hunter Rise

Humankind - April 22 (PC, Stadia)

Developed by Amplitude Studios and published by Sega, Humankind is a sprawling historical strategy game, where you will be tasked with re-writing the entire narrative of human existence. With historical events, moral decisions, scientific breakthroughs and up to 60 historical cultures to combine, there's no shortage of ways to explore the stories of humanity in this expansive strategy title.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - First Quarter 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Initially announced back in June 2020, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was a third-person action-adventure that was expected to launch around the same time as the PS5 console, before suffering one of 2020's iconic delays. This title created by Ember Lab features a gorgeous world, a story-driven plot, and a fast-paced combat system, as it's looking to provide an exciting experience for PC and PlayStation players alike.

Deathloop - May 21 (PC, PS5)

The next upcoming title by Bethesda Studios developer, Arkane Studios takes us to an entirely new IP, one where death is but a normality. Deathloop puts you in the shoes of Colt, an assassin trapped in a time loop where the only escape is completing a seemingly impossible set of contracts, all whilst being hunted by a rival assassin. Built for next-generation hardware and coming to only PC and PS5, Deathloop is one to look out for if you enjoy the thrills of an action-packed hunt.

Deathloop

Far Cry 6 - May 26 [Potentially] (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

In terms of gameplay, we really haven't seen a great deal of Far Cry 6, but we are still very excited knowing that Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito will be taking on the role of its central antagonist. This time the action is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is under the strangled hold of a fierce dictator played by Esposito. After the delay, the title is now seemingly pointing towards a May 26 release date - that is if a previous Microsoft Store listing holds any truth.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Spring 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

We used to be lucky enough to get multiple Lego games a year from TT Games, but as it has with pretty much everything, 2020 put a stop to that. However, in 2021, we're getting the long anticipated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a sweeping collection of Star Wars adventures that stretches from The Phantom Menace all the way to The Rise of Skywalker. The best part about this exciting launch is that it's even a brand-new game, meaning a whole range of new experiences are waiting for us all in a blocky galaxy, far, far away.

Back 4 Blood - June 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

With the Left 4 Dead series laying dormant for eleven long years many of us have been hungering for some zombie slaying carnage in co-op. Back 4 Blood comes from the team behind the aforementioned series and in many ways looks to be a natural continuation. During The Game Awards, we were offered our first look into the game and we were blown away by the scale of some of the undead creatures that made an appearance.

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite - Fall 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC)

It feels like we've been waiting for the Chief's return for years now, and to an extent that is true. However, 2021 does mean the launch of the once-delayed Halo Infinite, the next gripping instalment into the Halo franchise. Now set to be dropping officially in fall 2021, we're looking forward to continuing Master Chief's war against all things alien, this time in a new experience that is looking to redefine the Halo identity.

A quick disclaimer: from this point on, we don't know the release dates or windows for these coming games, but every title below is expected to launch in 2021 at some point. Anyway, back to it.

Resident Evil: Village - TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Set as the terrifying follow-up to 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil: Village is once again looking to spook the very soul out of your body. Putting players back in the shoes of Ethan Winters, this next-generation of survival horror brings a Resident Evil alumni back into the equation, as Chris Redfield looks to plunge Winters back into the sort of horrors he evaded in Biohazard.

Resident Evil: Village

Hogwarts Legacy - TBC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

We haven't seen a major videogame set in the fictional world of Harry Potter in quite a while, so you can imagine the hype generated when Hogwarts Legacy was announced. Developed by Avalanche Software, this new magical experience is set in Hogwarts in the 1800s, quite a while before Harry and his war against Voldemort was even a murmur. Featuring spells, potions, mythical beasts and a whole list of iconic locations, this one is absolutely something to watch out for any Potterheads out there.

Ghostwire Tokyo - TBC (PC, PS5)

The first new IP to come from Bethesda since Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Online is Ghostwire Tokyo, which surprisingly is a console exclusive for the PS5. The project was first revealed at E3 2019, and upon laying our eyes on the trailer, we knew it was unlike anything we have seen from the publisher in the past. It's a murder mystery with ghosts and otherworldly powers, and we can't wait to get our hands on it once it makes a full release.

Gotham Knights - TBC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

After the exciting conclusion of the Rocksteady Arkham trilogy, we wondered where the future lies for Batman videogames. Well, Warner Bros. Montreal has answered that question candidly with the co-operative Gotham Knights. Set in the same universe as the Arkham games, this one will instead focus on Batman's sidekicks; Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Batgirl, as they put their lives on the line in the next action brawler based in the fictional city of Gotham.

Gotham Knights

Horizon Forbidden West - TBC (PS4, PS5)

After the stellar success of Horizon Zero Dawn, we've been waiting patiently for a sequel that will expand on the tale of Aloy. Horizon Forbidden West looks to achieve just that, as it takes Aloy away from her homeland and sends her West to the states of Utah, Nevada and California. With the promise of more terrifying metallic beasts and plenty of great new lore to uncover, this title is looking to contend for the most exciting PlayStation exclusive of 2021.

God of War: Ragnarok - TBC (PS5)

If the story of Kratos taught us anything, it's that everything can be killed if you just put enough effort into it. God of War: Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018s God of War and continues the tale of Kratos and Atreus in the frosty realm of ancient Norway or Midgard. After killing a whole list of members of the Norse pantheon, Ragnarok will explore the consequences of Kratos' actions, as none other than the God of thunder and war, Thor comes looking for revenge.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - TBC (PS5)

Marketed as a PS5 exclusive to be released in the launch window of the console, the latest Ratchet and Clank developed by Insomniac Games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will see the mighty Lombax and his trusty robot friend split between dimensions. After an evil emperor from a different reality comes looking to cause trouble, the heroic pair step into action to save the people and the universe, but this time, they might have gone a little too far, potentially even causing irreparable damage.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - TBC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Are you ready to descend into the dark heart of Seattle where the tense politics of the vampire elite is at an all-time high? If you plan to play Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 you better be. Featuring a whole range of mysterious disciplines and conflicting factions, this sequel to the 2004 fan-favourite will fulfil your blood-curdling wildest dreams, as you make the Seattle nightscape your playground.

That about wraps up this monster article. If there was one thing that you should take caution of, it's that these games are not set in stone, and considering how 2020 played out, there's a mighty large chance that a few of these will be seeing a 2022 or beyond release day. Either way, 2021 is looking to be a beast.

