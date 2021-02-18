The Mortal Kombat movie's first trailer is great

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Warner Bros. suddenly decided to announce that we'd finally get the first trailer from Simon McQuoid's upcoming Mortal Kombat movie today, and now it has gotten over here.

I've been somewhat sceptical up until now, as movies with this kind of violence often end up looking bad or cheesy, but this Mortal Kombat trailer has got me hyped for April 16. Both Lui Kang, Sub Zero, Goro, Raiden, Mileena, Scorpion, Sonja Blade, Noob Saibot, Reptile, Shang Tsung, Jax and the others look fairly cool, and the fighting and effects look great. Top that with the movie taking some creative liberties in terms of the lore (that's one way of losing your arms, Jax) and you can be sure that I'll watch Mortal Kombat the very second it becomes available on HBO Max. How about you?