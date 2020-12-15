The Mortal Kombat movie now set to arrive in April

You're watching Advertisements

After months of silence, Todd Garner finally confirmed that the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie had been delayed indefinitely because of Covid-19, but indefinitely doesn't always mean long.

The movie's director has now given us a poster that both shows of the Mortal Kombat movie's logo and makes it clear that it's now set to arrive in theatres and HBO Max on April 16. This is just one month later than originally planned, so it sounds like Warner Bros. has real faith in the vaccine.