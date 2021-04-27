The Mortal Kombat movie is beating up all expectations

You're watching Advertisements

Bringing Mortal Kombat to the big screen seems to have been a stroke of genius. Much like the first movie from 1995, it has become a huge box office hit and this resulted in last weekend being the best for cinemas in the US since the pandemic started (although it got help from Funimation's Demon Slayer as well).

Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein, had the following to say on this topic:

"New Line once again far exceeded expectations and brought a movie that wowed fans general audiences."

The expectations for Mortal Kombat's first weekend was $15 million, but the actual result ended being $23.3 million, so we understand the praise and surprises. Have you seen Mortal Kombat yet, what did you think of it, and did you expect the movie to perform this well?

Thanks, Deadline.