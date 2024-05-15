The Mortal Kombat 2 movie is set to premiere in October 2025

HQ

When Jonas shared that the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie had finished filming back in January, he seemed hopeful that we'd get to see it by the end of 2024. My poor Swedish friend will be very disappointed...

Because Warner Bros. has sent out a press release announcing that the movie simply called Mortal Kombat 2 will premiere on the 24th of October 2025 if everything goes according to plan. That's right: 2025, not 2024, so we're still 17 months away from seeing Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn and other new faces join some of the stars that are returning along with director Simon McQuoid.