The Moonbase charging hub looks to replace all your current chargers

Living increasingly in the age of portable electronics, there's one thing many of us fear while we're out and about or even in the house, and that's the dreaded low battery notification. Goodbye scrolling, farewell streaming, now you have to wait and charge your devices.

Moonbase by Genki offers a solution to your charging woes as an ambitious charging hub that offers to power and charge up to seven devices at once. It has quite a futuristic design, glowing orange or blue, and has three AC outlets with 4 USB-C ports.

The Moonbase is currently collecting backers on Indiegogo, where you can get a singular hub for £72 (with more expensive bundle options on the site). Whether that's too pricey or not is up to you, as while it is a lot more than you'd pay for a regular AC adapter, there are features here that could attract someone who is always balancing their devices.

