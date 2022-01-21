The Monsterverse is coming to Apple TV+

HQ

Apple TV+ is expanding its portfolio of productions by getting in on the Monsterverse starring Godzilla and King Kong. Revealed in a press release by Apple, a live-action series based on the universe has been ordered for the streamer, with the show itself said to be framed around a family's journey to discover the buried secrets that tie them to the Monarch organisation.

We're told that the series will be produced by Legendary Television and will be executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (Star-Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), with the former also set to serve as the series showrunner. As well as this, we're told that Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will also be serving as executive producers to represent the Godzilla brand.

As for when the series will debut, that remains unknown as it is still very early in its production, but we do know that it will be premiering on Apple TV+ when that time comes about, and that it will be a part of the wider universe that currently includes Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and most recently Godzilla vs. Kong.