The monster in The Witcher 4 trailer will play with your own fears

While it's not always the case that we have to fight the monsters from The Witcher trailers in the games, usually they make for some great encounters. Taking down Orianna the Bruxa in Blood and Wine, for example, is a fun fight, even if the game doesn't force you to slay her. It seems that we'll also be able to battle the huge monster known as Bauk in The Witcher 4's trailer.

Speaking to Gamertag Radio co-host Parris Lilly, game director on The Witcher 4 Sebastian Kalemba revealed that the Bauk is based on Serbian folklore, and we'll find it in one of the game's new regions.

Bauk will "play with your own fears," said Kalemba. He added that the series has changed how it deals with monsters now. Where once, you had to "deal with a regular monster, then you had humans that behave monstrously. Then, here, you have inner demons that you have to fight first to be able to finally spot [Bauk] and to kill it."

The Bauk encounter seemed similar to the Leshen quest in The Witcher 3, where the local community has become so used to the monster, they see it as a higher power in need of appeasing, else they'll risk its wrath.