The Monster Hunter movie is releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray in March

After debuting in theatres last December, it has been revealed that The Monster Hunter movie will be releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 2. A listing for the physical release of the film has surfaced on Amazon, but it appears that it can only be pre-ordered in the US at the moment. Still, we're sure that an international release will follow suit and will provide many with the chance of seeing the film adaptation for the very first time.

The film made its way to the top of the US Box Office when it launched and grossed $20 million within its opening weekend. Critical reception hasn't been the warmest, however, as the film currently has a score of 5.2 on IMDb and 45 on Metacritic.

You can take a look at the film's Blu-Ray case below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.