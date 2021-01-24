Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Monster Hunter movie is releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray in March

Pre-orders only seem to be live for the US for the time being.

After debuting in theatres last December, it has been revealed that The Monster Hunter movie will be releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 2. A listing for the physical release of the film has surfaced on Amazon, but it appears that it can only be pre-ordered in the US at the moment. Still, we're sure that an international release will follow suit and will provide many with the chance of seeing the film adaptation for the very first time.

The film made its way to the top of the US Box Office when it launched and grossed $20 million within its opening weekend. Critical reception hasn't been the warmest, however, as the film currently has a score of 5.2 on IMDb and 45 on Metacritic.

You can take a look at the film's Blu-Ray case below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



