The Monkey to serve up blood, guts, and gore this February

Following the frightening Longlegs last year, you might be wondering what's next for horror director Osgood Perkins? The filmmaker will actually be back sooner rather than later, as his next effort is planned to make its arrival in cinemas next month.

The movie is known as The Monkey, and it's a tale that is based on Stephen King's terrifying horror story. It revolves around two twin brothers who are forced to confront a freaky and dangerous toy monkey that once tore their family apart by committing a series of savage murders. This story picks up on these brothers 25 years later, as they are forced to come back together and deal with the toy once and for all following a series of familiar killings once again taking place.

While Perkins is attached to the film as the writer and the director, The Monkey is also produced by horror veteran James Wan, while the cast is headlined by Theo James, but also features Elijah Wood, Sarah Levy, and Tatiana Maslany.

The Monkey will arrive in cinemas from February 21, and you can see the film's trailer and synopsis below.

"When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."