The Monkey supposedly has a post-credits scene that is a trailer for the director's next movie

Not only should you be flocking to cinemas in the coming days to check out Longlegs' director Osgood Perkins' latest film because of its acclaimed horror and gore, you should also be doing so if you're interested in seeing why this October will be even better for horror fans too.

We say this because GamesRadar+ has now reported that this month's The Monkey even ends and features a post-credits scene that just so happens to be a trailer for Perkins' next movie, which is expected to make its arrival in October.

The movie is known as Keeper and it stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland as a couple who have their romantic weekend getaway ruined when Sutherland's Malcolm has to return to the city for work leaving Maslany's Liz alone in a secluded cabin that also seems to be the breeding ground for torment and horror.

Keeper is expected to debut sometime in October 2025, and with this trailer supposedly coming up we can likely expect more information about this horror flick to start doing the rounds.

Do you intend to watch The Monkey when it premieres in cinemas this weekend?