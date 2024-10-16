The Monkey looks like a mix of horror and comedy in its Redband trailer

HQ

Why are old toys and dolls so creepy? I don't know, but horror writers have been using them for years in franchises like Chucky, Annabelle, and more. Now, we've got a new toy that brings death and destruction in The Monkey.

Based on a Stephen King novel and coming from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, The Monkey follows twin brothers after they discover a toy monkey in their father's attic. As soon as the toy is discovered, death follows the twins and protagonist Theo James as he tries to figure out just what's going on.

As you can see in the trailer below, the film doesn't seem to take itself too seriously, and while there's enough gore to remind you it is indeed a horror, there are some more comedic moments sprinkled in too.

The Monkey premieres on the 21st of February, 2025.