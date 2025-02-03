The Monkey is so brutal that TV networks refuse to air its trailer

HQ

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Stephen King adaptations, and The Monkey is leading the charge this February. Directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), the film is based on King's short story from Gallery magazine in 1980, later included in Skeleton Crew.

For those unfamiliar, the monkey in question is a sinister toy found by a pair of twins in their attic—each time its cymbals clash, a gruesome death follows. Thinking they've escaped its curse, the twins dispose of it and move on with their lives, only for the nightmare to return years later. The film reportedly takes significant liberties with the source material, though King himself seems unfazed, calling The Monkey "batshit insane" ahead of its release.

According to NEON, the film's distributor, attempts to promote The Monkey on traditional television have hit a wall. Major networks in the UK have flat-out refused to air the trailer due to its extreme violence and gore. While some channels at least provided feedback on potential edits, others dismissed it outright, claiming that nearly the entire trailer was beyond acceptable limits—even during late-night programming. This level of rejection is rare and speaks volumes about just how gruesome The Monkey is shaping up to be.

Despite these roadblocks, hardcore horror fans are already celebrating. If the trailer alone is too much for TV, then The Monkey could deliver one of the most unhinged horror experiences in recent memory. With its February 21 release date fast approaching, the buzz is only growing stronger.

Will you dare to watch The Monkey when it finally hits theatres?