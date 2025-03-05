The Monkey director wants to make a Star Wars movie about Darth Vader's nightmares

HQ

Longlegs and The Monkey director Osgood Perkins has kept himself quite busy in recent years, and yet he doesn't seem to want to slow down at any point. In fact, he even has some lofty plans for a Star Wars project, if he can ever get to work with the IP.

Speaking in a Reddit AMA, Perkins was asked what project he would like to make if he had the budget or technology, to which he responded: "The collected dreams and nightmares of Darth Vader told as short stories."

It sounds incredibly cool, as while we've had a lot of Star Wars stories set between the original trilogy and the prequels, few outside of the comics have delved into the mind of Darth Vader, treating him as more than an unstoppable killing machine.

There's nothing official about this project, and Star Wars has plenty of irons in the fire already, but it might be something to keep in mind for the future.

This is an ad: