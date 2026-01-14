The moment that marked "the beginning of the end" of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

HQ

Xabi Alonso left Real Madrid this week, with conflicting reports about wether he was fired or he voluntarily resigned "by mutual agreement". The movement surprised many: Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona, but the result was tight, 3-2, and the team played better than many were expecting. However, according to Marca, Alonso was on the way out well before the match last weekend.

The Spanish outlet reports that the rift between theplayers and Alonso was evident behind closed doors. Alonso was frustrated because his players weren't keeping up with the demands, especially regarding tactical drills, and saw "sulking faces, poor attitude, whispers". Meanwhile, the players were displeased, considering that Alonso's tactical sessions were excessively demanding and receiving too much information.

Apparently, one day, some time after the Clásico in October where Real Madrid won 2-1, but Vinícius famously showed his anger to Alonso, the former Leverkusen manager uttered a phrase that "opened a wound within the squad that never healed": "I didn't know I was coming to coach a nursery!" Xabi Alonso said.

Xabi Alonso has left Real Madrid, and Álvaro Arbeloa has been promoted from the reserve team. His first match is tonight, a round of 16 Copa match against second division Albacete.