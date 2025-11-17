The moment Nigerian coach thought that a rival was using "voodoo" to win a penalty shootout for World Cup

HQ

DR Congo qualified for World Cup intercontinental play-offs after a dramatic penalty shootout ending 4-3 against Nigeria, in Rabat. Neither of Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen (from Galatasaray) and Ademola Lookman (for Atalanta) played in the added time.

The last time DR Congo was in a World Cup was in 1974 - when they were known as Zaire - and didn't score a single goal. Congo is not there yet, they first need to survive the inter-confederational play-offs (with two qualification spots for six nations, currently Bolivia and New Caledonia, and either Iraq or United Arab Emirates).

However, the night turned particularly strange when Nigeria coach Éric Chelle said that one member of Congo staff made "voodoo". Chelle, who used to play for Mali and played for French clubs Valenciennes and Lens, said in the mixed zone that "the guy of Congo did some voodoo, every time, every time, every time, so this is why I was a little nervous after him" (via Associated Press).

Asked what he meant, he made some gestures with his hand, "I don't know if it's a water (bottle) or what..."

The moment of "voodoo" during World Cup qualifiers in Rabat

Videos captured by spectators show this man (black vest and yellow shirt) moving his hand energically, seemingly cheering or pointing to the sky, and Chelle jumping at him. Seconds later after the last penalty, the man is seen running away from Chelle, who tried to chase him.

The penalty shootout was remarkable because of the unusual decision made by Congo coach Sebastien Desabre, who decided to use his last substitution to swap goalkeepers in the 119th, with Lionel Mpasi replacing Timothy Fayulu, who ended up saving two shots.

