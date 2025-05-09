The moment new Pope Leo XIV was announced in the middle of a tennis match in Rome

HQ

The 2025 Italian Open (or Internazionali BNL d'Italia) is taking place in Rome this week, at the same time as other major worldwide event: the conclave for the election of Pope Francis' successor... that actually took just two days: on Thursday May 9 at around 17 CEST , local time in Italy and the Vatican, white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel. An hour later, a new Pope was announced: Robert Prevost, Leo XIV.

At the same time as thousands of cheerful people gathered at the Piazza San Pietro (and later confused because of the unknown Pope), a tennis match was taking place between Fabio Fognini and Jacob Fearnley at the Foro Italico, the iconic sports complex in Italy, built similar to the Roman forums, just two miles from the St. Peter's Basilica.

Live newscast of the Pope's announcement was shown on TV in and outside of the stadium, and fans cheered when his name first appeared on screen. Later the match was resumed, ans sadly for Italian fans, Fognini fell 6-2, 6-3 to the English player.