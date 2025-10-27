The moment Liam Lawson nearly hits marshals in Mexico: "I could have killed them"

HQ

An incident during Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday nearly turned into tragedy, as two marshalss crossed the track right at the very moment that Liam Lawson was taking the corner. The images, recorded by the camera in the Formula 1 driver cockpit, show just how closely he passes by, as well as capturing Lawson's reaction.

"Are you kidding me? Did you just see that? I could have killed them", said Lawson (Racing Bulls) on the radio. Later, in the press conference, he talked about what happened. "I came out on a new set of hards [tyres], and then I got to Turn One and there were just two dudes running across the track. I nearly hit one of them, honestly, it was so dangerous.

"Obviously there's been a miscommunication somewhere but I've never experienced that before, and I haven't really seen that in the past. It's pretty unacceptable. We can't understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I'm sure we'll get some sort of explanation, but it really can't happen again."

According to FIA, those marshals were on the track because they received communication that debris was on the track, "at the apex of that corner". Marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track once card had passed. However, Lawson had pitted, FIA didn't take that into account.

An investigation has been launch into what could have been an unspeakable tragedy. What do you think could have caused this miscomunication?