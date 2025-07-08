The moment Carlos Alcaraz met Tom Holland at Wimbledon today: "We should play"... golf?

HQ

It is not rare to find celebrities amond the wealthy spectators at Wimbledon. In the past few days, we have seen celebrities like David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell or Olivia Rodrigo at the All England Club.

Another Spider-Man was seen at Wimbledon today, none other then Tom Holland. And the actor, who will be seen next year in Christoper Nolan's The Odyssey, had a brief encounter with one of tennis' largest stars, Carlos Alcaraz.

In a video proudly shared by Wimbledon official account today, also shared by ATP, we can see Carlitos approaching Tom. "I saw you playing golf as well, good swing", the 22-year-old Spaniard says. "We should play", responds Holland. "For sure", says Carlos, gesturing that they should talk later, busy preparing his match with Cameron Norrie in the afternoon.

Many reactions online seem to love the reunion of two "young GOATS", but there are some who are surprised that they talked about golf instead of tennis, while others complain that celebrities get too much attention at Wimbledon and other tennis events. Are you a fan of Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland?