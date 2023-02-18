The modder behind The Witcher 3's genitalia mod claims CD Projekt Red used it without permission

HQ

CD Projekt Red has recently had to backpedal quite a bit as it has claimed the inclusion of a mod that added realistic female genitalia into the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was an accidental addition.

With a new patch, CD Projekt Red is hoping to remove the mod, but it doesn't seem the story will end there, as the original creator of the mod states that it was used without their permission.

In a statement to Kotaku, the modder behind "Vaginas for Everyone" has claimed that CD Projekt Red did not get their permission for utilising the mod. However, in the past The Witcher developer has claimed that it did obtain permission from the mod creators to use their work in The Witcher 3's next-gen versions. It even stated it reimbursed the creators and that they'll be featured in the credits.

Considering the genitalia mod has likely been added by accident, it would make sense that the modder was not contacted in the process of adding the mod to the game.

What do you think of this situation?