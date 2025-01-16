The mod that would have put GTA IV's map into Grand Theft Auto V has been cancelled

HQ

Over the past few years, we have seen some truly ambitious mods take shape. Fallout: London basically gave us our first proper single-player Fallout experience in nearly a decade. Skyblivion is promising to be extremely exciting, even if Bethesda is trying to screw the hype with its own Oblivion remaster.

However, not every ambitious mod gets to see the light of day, and as spotted by Insider Gaming, a project that would have put the entirety of Liberty City into Grand Theft Auto V has been cancelled, due to Rockstar.

"Due to the unexpected attention that our project received and after speaking with Rockstar Games, we have decided to take down the Liberty City Preservation project," the mod's creator nkjellman wrote on Discord.

Rockstar is somewhat known for taking down projects like this. In the past, they've not been too harsh on smaller mods, so long as they don't mess with the online experience of GTA V, but when a project gets so many eyes on it like this one, it's almost bound to find a collision course with the developer.