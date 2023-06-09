The Mix has been cancelled due to "circumstances that were outside of our control"

HQ

The summer season of gaming is in full swing in Los Angeles, with the events kicking off with the Geoff Keighley hosted Summer Game Fest Live. While the Play Days event will be picking up in a few hours, allowing press to check out and get hands on with much of what was shown at the live showcase, media in LA was set to get an indie game injection on Friday morning (for those operating on BST and CEST time zones) as part of The Mix event.

This event was set to see a ton of indie developers showing off and hyping up their projects, many of which were presented to the entire world recently as part of the Guerrilla Collective showcase, before allowing press, including myself and Gamereactor Spain's David Caballero, to get hands on and talk with the talented developers who brought them to life.

However, in a rather shocking turn of events, this year's The Mix has been cancelled moments before it was set to open its doors to the press. As for why, the organiser, the Media Indie Exchange, put out the following statement on Twitter.

"Tonight's Los Angeles MIX event has been canceled due to circumstances that were outside of our control. We worked on this event, blood sweat and tears and apologize for any inconvenience to our guests and devs. We will share more info soon."

Gamereactor made its way to the event and was informed that local authorities had come to the hosting venue and forced the Media Indie Exchange to close down The Mix 2023 before it opened its doors to press and fans.

