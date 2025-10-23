The Mitchells vs. The Machines is getting a sequel on Netflix

Netflix's partnership with Sony Pictures Animation has been fruitful to say the least. The pair have delivered a multitude of projects including recently KPop Demon Hunters, and these projects each take advantage of the lovely art style that has become so popular ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrived in 2018.

Another example of this partnership was The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a well-received animated adventure comedy that didn't reach the same heights as KPop Demon Hunters, for example. The good news is that the lower interest hasn't stopped Netflix and Sony from teaming up again and making a sequel to this film, something that was just announced by the streamer.

Coming to Netflix in the future, we can expect The Mitchells vs. The Machines 2. It will be a follow-up that is coming from Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation, and Lord Miller, which is the production company of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and who helped make/write Spider-Verse and many other recent animated hits.

There are no plot or release date news to share as of yet, but hopefully this news means that the project is closer than it is further away.