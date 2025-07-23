The Mists return! Check out our full World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic launch livestream

HQ

You may have seen, and hopefully watched and joined along for the live show, but yesterday, we teamed up with streamers Johnni Gade, AnnieFuschia, and Guzu, all for an exciting event where we returned to Mists of Pandaria to mark the expansion's arrival in World of Warcraft Classic.

During the show, we took on different Scenarios and challenges, explored the spiritual realm, and became increasingly familiar with the Monk class and the Pandaren race, all as part of a multi-hour broadcast where we handed out goodies and prizes along the way.

If you haven't yet seen the show, and believe us, you won't want to miss it, you can now watch it in its entirety on Gamereactor by simply checking out the video below.