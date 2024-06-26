English
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is coming to Prime Video next month

You can finally watch Guy Ritchie's latest film, which you definitely didn't see in cinemas.

For a peculiar reason, Guy Ritchie's latest films have basically had no theatrical focus. The majority haven't been pure streamer movies and have had theatrical windows, but they have barely been marketed and made it to many theatres around the world seeing them draw in very limited box office revenue.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is the latest example of this, as despite debuting in cinemas back in April, the movie raked in just $27 million, over $20 million of which came from US ticket sales.

Fortunately, as you very likely didn't see this film in cinemas, you will soon be able to watch it from home, as Amazon has revealed that it will be coming to Prime Video as soon as July 25.

This has been a pretty traditional approach for Ritchie films as of late, as Wrath of Man, The Covenant, and Operation Fortune, Ruse de Guerre all had similar release structures.

If you haven't already, check out the trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare below.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

