The Minions summon baby Cthulthu in Minions & Monsters

2026 is going to be a huge year for animated production giant Illumination, who in a couple of months will debut The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel known as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and then won't rest on their laurels, as a couple of months after that, will return with the next chapter in the Minions series.

Yep, as soon as July 1, the delightful Minions & Monsters will make its arrival in cinemas around the world, with this being a flick that sees the adorable and chaotic yellow folk deciding to make a Hollywood movie. But there's a catch, their grand film needs a monster, a frightening villain to serve as an antagonist, and this leads the gang on their next big quest as they travel the world and seek out mythical monsters all with the help of Cthulhu, who they have summoned from the abyss only to be surprised by its infantile appearance...

The plot premise for this fun and hilarious film is explained as such: "This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created."

Minions & Monsters is being directed by Pierre Coffin, while Coffin teams up with Brian Lynch as scriptwriters, with Illumination boss Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan attached as producers. With the premiere edging ever closer, catch the trailer for Minions & Monsters below.