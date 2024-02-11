English
Despicable Me 4

The Minions make fun of AI in a new Super Bowl teaser

Despicable Me 4 is set to hit theatres on 5th July 2024.

The premiere of Despicable Me 4 is only a few months away, which of course means we get to join Gru and his crazy family on adventures once again.

During the Super Bowl, a new 30-second teaser was dropped for the film, which is narrated by actor John Hamm. The short clip shows the lovable Minions poking fun at AI generated imagery. This follows just two weeks after the very first trailer for the film was dropped.

Are you looking forward to Despicable Me 4?

