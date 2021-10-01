The minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for Forza Horizon 5 have been revealed

HQ

With Forza Horizon 5 being such a technical marvel, we're sure that many PC players have been wondering whether their rig is capable of handling this road trip across Mexico. Luckily, ahead of its November release, Microsoft has revealed the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for the game. These specs have been conveniently split across AMD and Nvidia setups and they can be seen in the image below.

If you're interested in learning more about Forza Horizon 5 then you can check out an interview that we did this summer with the game's Creative Director, Mike Brown. Here we discussed its Mexican setting, new-gen optimisations, and overhauled braking system.