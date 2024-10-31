The Minecraft National Park is now open

HQ

Mojang revealed earlier this year that it was teaming up with the folks at The Nature Conservancy to create a Minecraft National Park, which is now open. This came in the form of a purchasable experience where fans could visit a stunning scenic creation packed with wildlife, all while supporting a good cause, as all proceedings from fans spending their hard-earned cash on the park will be sent to The Nature Conservancy to help them achieve their goals.

The park has been made by 50 creators and as for what it will offer visitors, we're told: "Minecraft National Park is a Minecraft world that celebrates the wildest corners of the Earth and teaches players how to preserve them by exploring nine diverse biomes."

The explanation goes on to add that there will also be ranger stations, visitor centres, and wildlife crossings to find and appreciate, with the aim for some of these to educate and show users how they can be implemented in real-life to help support and protect wildlife.

The Minecraft National Park is open as of today and will remain as such until January 30. You can acquire your 'ticket' to the park via the Minecraft Marketplace to support The Nature Conservancy and extend the donations sent by Mojang, which already includes $100,000 sent as part of the blocky world's 15th anniversary.

For those wondering just what The Nature Conservancy is and what they do, you can learn more here.